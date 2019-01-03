Liverpool FC outclassed as Man City show superiority

Liverpool FC failed their first big test of 2019 as they were outclassed by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Klopp’s men lost 2-1 against a fair classier Manchester City team.

Sergio Aguero’s 250th league goal of his career put the champions ahead and may have introduced a cat amongst the pigeons in this title race. It all came from that pacey run from Leroy Sane as Liverpool never really got set, Bernardo Silva chips in from the left and Aguero brings it down with a deft touch. He swivels on it, poise, and absolutely leathers it into the roof of the net, power. You could say that Alisson would be ‘disappointed to be beaten at his near post’ but I’ve banned that phrase. You have Aguero hammer a shot at your face from six yards out and see how you react.

But on 64min and not for the first time of late, Manchester City were exposed at full-back and Liverpool were level. It was a simple enough goal in the end, Trent Alexander-Arnold cuts on to his left foot at right-back and hangs up a big cross to the far post. Nobody has tracked Andrew Robertson, Danilo is under the ball and the Scot is able to cushion a volley across goal. It sat up for Roberto Firmino, open goal, and he nods it into the open net. In front of the away end too…

City were looking a bit lost but class is permanent and all that! Quick as a flash, one ball out of defence finds Raheem Sterling, he tees up Leroy Sane on the left of the penalty area and as Trent Alexander-Arnold closes him down the German threads a low shot right acros Alisson, and in off both posts! He could not have placed that any better…

Manchester City had a few more chances and in the end ran out easy winners