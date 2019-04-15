Liverpool v Man City – List of remaining games and title prediction

We are into the business end now of the Premier League and the title either be going to Manchester or Liverpool in May.

Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-0 on Sunday. Sadio Mane scored a well taken header, that was followed by a goal of season contender for Mo Salah. Manchester City played in the early kick off on Sunday and they ran out 3-1 winners over Crystal Palace. Raheem Sterling scored twice, while Gabriel Jesus added the third. The table currently has Liverpool ahead with 85 points from 34 games, Manchester City are on 83 points with 33 games played. Spurs are on 67 points in third, while Chelsea are 66 points.

Looking at the run in for the respective teams first looking at Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. On Wednesday they face Porto in the Champions League where they will be expected to win especially with the score on aggregate they already have. The remaining 4 Premier League games are easier than City’s on paper. Liverpool face Cardiff away from home on the 21st of April. The 26th of April they play Huddersfield at Anfield, the final two league games they face Newcastle away on the 4th of May which is a potential banana skin and then they play Wolves on the 12th of May to conclude their Premier League. A maximum of 12 points from them games would probably win the league if City manage to slip, but that’s a big if considering the form they are in.

Pep Guardiola’s side have a more difficult final couple of fixtures. On Wednesday they face fellow Premier League side Tottenham at the Etihad. Then three days later on the 20th of April they face Spurs again in the Premier League. This again will a home fixture for City. On the 24th they face Manchester United in what could be game that decide whether they win the title or not. The 28th of April they face an away trip to Sean Dyche’s Burnley. Man City then face a tough game against Leicester on the 4th of May, this will again be at home. The final game is away to Brighton on the 12th of May. Manchester City will need to win the last five games to win the league in my opinion, giving the fixtures Liverpool have but Liverpool will know if they lose a game they will be in trouble. In terms of the games for City it will probably come down to is the derby game with United and then the game with Spurs. A loss in either of the games for City and Liverpool will win the league in my opinion. On that evidence Liverpool to win the title.

Fixtures

17/04 | FC Porto (A) | UCL 17/04 | Tottenham (H) | UCL 21/04 | Cardiff (A) | EPL 20/04 | Tottenham (H) | EPL 24/04 | N/A 24/04 | Man Utd (A) | EPL 26/04 | Huddersfield (H) | EPL 28/04 | Burnley (A) | EPL 04/05 | Newcastle (A) | EPL 04/05 | Leicester (H) | EPL 12/05 | Wolves (H) | EPL 12/05 | Brighton (A) | EPL

Prediction: Liverpool Premier League Champions