Maguire set for two month spell on sidelines

Republic of Ireland striker Sean Maguire has been ruled out of action for two months following an injury sustained in a pre season friendly with his club Preston North End.

The former Cork City striker will now miss Ireland’s UEFA Nations League game with Wales on September 6th, as well as the friendly game with Poland on the 11th of September. Maguire was forced off in his sides 3-0 victory over Oldham and while the injury didn’t appear serious at the time manager Alex Neill confirmed the extent of the damage. He said ”Sean indicated to the bench at Oldham that he was feeling a tight hamstring. We took him off as a precaution and to be honest I didn’t think too much of it.”

He went on to say that Maguire has been sent for a scan. He said ”He had neural damage in his hamstring from injuries in the past and doesn’t feel it as often as other people do”. “We got him scanned and it came back a lot worse than we had hoped, he has done damage to the tendon in the hamstring. “Sean is going to be out for the best part of a couple of months.”

Preston begin their race for promotion this Saturday when they welcome QPR to Deepdale.