Man City sign Shamrock Rovers teenager

Manchester City have secured the services of Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu for a reported 400,000 euro. Bazunu who was number one at Rovers will now go to Ethihad Stadium to ply his trade under boss Pep Guardiola.

Bazunu who is only 16 years of age will complete the move to City next summer after completion of his leaving certificate examinations. He has attracted plenty of attention from top flight clubs after several good performances in the League of Ireland. Indeed, since bursting onto the scene last month he has become the youngest ever first team player and kept four clean sheets from six games.

Tottenham were also interested in the teenager but following talks between bosses at Rovers and City a deal was reached between Pep Guardiola’s league champions. Reports suggest that the deal is a four year contract and that Bazunu will go into the Manchester City U-18 side next summer. Until then though it will be heads in the books as he continues to study for his leaving certificate. Alan Mannus who is keeper at Rovers had plenty of good words to say about the young man he said “His decision making is excellent. There are probably a lot of things that people who aren’t goalkeepers maybe don’t notice, but small things like making the right decision, whether to go or stay, his positioning – it has all been excellent. “I can’t say enough good things about him.”

We wish him all the best with his studies and of course with his new club next year.