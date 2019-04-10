Man United and Barcelona Predicted Teams

What a game this promises to be at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. Man United are back in the big time and no side comes bigger than Spanish giants in terms of European football. They have that man Messi in attack and with him on board anything is possible. The game will kick off at 8pm and should be a thrilling encounter. With that in mind I have to look at the possible teams that Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and his counterpart Ernesto Valverde.

I expect United to start 4 at the back to curb the threat of Messi and Suarez. De Gea will be in goal, the back four I expect to see is Luke Shaw, Lindelof, Chris Smalling and then Ashley Young. Midfield, Pogba and McTominany are expected to start. Pogba will return from suspenion. Diogo Dalot could also start in midfield Juan Mata. Phil Jones and Anthony Martial are also all available for selection. I expect Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard to line up with Romelu Lukaku leading the attack. There has been some doubt over Rashford’s fitness with Solksjaer saying in the press conference yesterday “He needed the extra warm up, hopefully he won’t get a reaction, he couldn’t join the boxes which is the fun part of training, let’s see tomorrow, hopefully he will be ready.

Barcelona are likely to start with the three strikers in a 4-3-3 formation. Ter Stegen will likely be in goal, while the back four will consist of Alba, Lenglet, Gerard Pique and Sergio Roberto. In midfield I expect Sergio Busquets, Arthur and Rakitic all to start The top three then Coutinho, Messi and Suarez.

Barcelona are even money for the win, United priced around the 2/1 mark.

Man United predicted XI: De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Dalot, Lingard, Rashford; Lukaku

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Arthur; Messi, Coutinho, Suarez

Match Prediction: Barcelona 2 Man United 1