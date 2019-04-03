Manchester United Goal of the Month | March 2019 | Pereira, Rashford, Lukaku

It was a fantastic March for Manchester United and we have the list of goals for the March with some stunning strikes.

ROMELU LUKAKU – 3 appearances / 4 goals

The Belgium international was in unstoppable form at the start of the month, scoring a couple of beauties in the dramatic 3-2 victory over Southampton. The winner was the first time he has found the net from outside the box since joining the Reds. He followed it up with a double in Paris that proved vital in overturning the two-goal deficit from the first leg. Lukaku was unable to add to a tally of six in three games when drawing a blank at Arsenal, when he was only denied by the bar and a fine save by keeper Bernd Leno, and he has not seen any action since due to a foot injury.

MARCUS RASHFORD – 5 appearances / 3 goals (1 pen)

The Academy product continues to go from strength to strength and, like Lukaku, he was instrumental in the glorious win at PSG. An ambitious shot led to Romelu’s second goal on the night, when Gianluigi Buffon spilled the effort, and he then stepped up to the plate when required to nervelessly drill the late penalty past the World Cup winner and prove his character for the biggest of occasions. The 21-year-old plundered a late consolation in the Emirates FA Cup defeat at Wolves and opened the scoring against Watford last weekend to register double figures in terms of Premier League strikes for the first time in his burgeoning career. All of this has been achieved while nursing an ankle knock sustained in February’s draw with Liverpool.

