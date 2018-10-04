Martin O’Neill names Republic of Ireland squad to face Denmark & Wales

Martin O’Neill has named his provisional Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Denmark and Wales.

There is a first call up for former SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year Richie Towell while Harry Arter, Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams, Greg Cunningham, Alan Browne, Shane Long, Seanie Maguire and Scott Hogan return to the squad after missing the September matches.

James McClean has recovered from his broken wrist sustained ahead of the Wales game last month to take his place in the squad.

Missing out through injury are captain Seamus Coleman (foot), Jonathan Walters (Achilles) and Stephen Ward (knee).

Republic of Ireland Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Harry Arter (Cardiff City*), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Richie Towell (Rotherham United*)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Graham Burke, Callum Robinson, Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth)