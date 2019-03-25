McCarthy says fans shouldn’t protest at Georgia game

Ireland soccer manager Mick McCarthy has urged fans not to protest on Tuesday when the Republic of Ireland welcome Georgia to the Aviva Stadium.

McCarthy speaking in the press conference ahead of the game said he might also need to bring a tennis racquet with him to the game. That came on the back of some fans who are planning on throwing tennis balls onto the pitch in a demonstration with John Delaney who decided to step down from his role as CEO of the FAI for a new role within the FAI Executive Vice President. McCarthy said “It’s not going to help us play any better, that’s for sure, so hopefully that is not the case”. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss said “They are coming to watch a football match and they want us to win and give us the best chance, and that is getting behind us, and not having any outside influences affecting that. “But I can’t do anything about it. Maybe I will take a tennis racket with me.”

In terms of the game itself, it looks like Ireland will have a full squad to pick from. The only real concern is centre half Shane Duffy who has a sore ankle. RTE Sport report that the Derry man sat out training on Monday morning. McCarthy said of this “Shane has a sore ankle so we’ve just left him out today. He’s going to have a scan to see if there is anything serious; I don’t think there is. “I’m hopeful he will be ok, but he may not be”.

Ireland will need a big performance against Georgia on Tuesday night who will be tricky opposition, a repeat performance of the one in Gibraltar will not be good enough in my opinion. They will need to perform very well to get the win.