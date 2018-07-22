McClean completes move to Stoke City

Republic of Ireland international James McClean has completed a move to Stoke City in a deal worth a reported 5.6 million euro.

The Derry native joins the Potteries based club on an initial fee which could rise to 6.7 million euro with of course add-ons. McClean has been capped 59 times for Ireland and at 29 years of age moves from West Bromwich Albion with whom he has a three year stint with. However, just over three weeks ago many football people would have raised eyebrows when he failed to appear for training at St Andrew’s University where the club had a four day training camp.

It is however a fresh start for McClean, a new coach, new team mates and of course more to look to forward to. Speaking about the news of the transfer the Potters boss Gary Rowett who was appointed earlier this summer after Mark Hughes left the role, said of McClean, ”James is a player I’ve admired for a long time. He went on to tell the Stoke City website, ”He has real quality with his left foot and he is an old fashioned winger in so much that he retains width and gives the team balance”.

Stoke City have also been linked with several other players. They have been linked with Tom Ince who plays with Huddersfield Town and is the son of Manchester United great Paul Ince, while James Chester has also been linked with the club. Indeed Stoke had a bid of 5 million rejected for Chester last weekend.