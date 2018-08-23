McClean involved in bust up with Stoke team mates

Republic of Ireland international James McClean was involved in a bust up with his Stoke City team mates following their 3-0 loss at the hands of Wigan on Wednesday evening according to RTE Sport.

It has been a very poor start for the Potters who have made little or no impact in the Championship following their relegation from the top flight of English football last season. Gary Rowett the Potters boss will also come under pressure now for sure after his side slumped to another defeat. Indeed the Stafforshire based club have only managed to pick up two points from four games.

Rowett confirmed that McClean was involved in the incident along with goalkeeper Jack Butland and defender Ryan Shawcross. Speaking Rowett said he was prepared to make change following the poor start. However, he also described his team as weak and pathetic, not good words to here if you are a Stoke City fan today. Rowett went on to say further “Reputations mean nothing, I’ve got to start picking the team on which players deserve to be in, not which players have played in the Premier League for 10 years. He went on to describe his teams performance and said “It was weak and pathetic football and if you do that you are going to lose games of football”.

He went on to say further “When your not winning games everybody gets a bit edgy and frustrated, we’ve got to take collective responsibility, it’s no good fighting between ourselves. Stoke will play this coming Saturday against Hull City and a loss there could see Gary Rowett given his marching orders.