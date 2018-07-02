McGuinness set to take over at Galway Utd

It has been revealed that Jim McGuinness is firmly in the hot seat for the role of manager at Galway United.

The Irish Sun reported that the All-Ireland Football winning manager of 2012 is in contention to replace Shane Keegan at Eamonn Deacy Park. However, there has been no confirmation that talks have taken place between McGuinness and the club as far as I understand. McGuinness has said though that he would love a job in Europe in a coaching role and if the rumours are true then this would be the ideal job for him in terms of commuting. McGuinness left Chinese Super League club Beijing Sinobo Guoan in January citing personal family reasons.

McGuinness who hails from the Glenties in Donegal, worked at Glasgow Celtic for five years before been named as the assistant coach on a 2 and a half year deal of the Chinese Super League club, where he was assistant to Roger Schmidt. We for sure know that McGuinness can get the best of out players, just ask the Donegal footballers, they were pushed to their limits, early training sessions, tough training games and tough physical training sessions but it proved all worth it. He is a proven winner, gets the best out everything he has at his disposal and works great with people around him. He would be a superb candidate for the job in my eyes and who knows he may turn into the next Alex Ferguson some years down the line !