Mick McCarthy and FAI congratulate Robbie Keane on Middlesbrough appointment

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy and Football Association of Ireland President Donal Conway have congratulated Robbie Keane on his appointment as assistant-manager at Middlesbrough Football Club.

Ireland’s record goalscorer, Keane will continue his duties alongside Terry Connor as assistant to McCarthy as Ireland step up their Euro 2020 qualifying bid in the autumn.

“I am thrilled for Robbie as he takes the next step in his path to becoming a top manager,” said McCarthy. “He told me about it the minute he was offered the job and I told him that it was only a runner if he continued with Ireland.

“We are building for the future with this Ireland team and Robbie is a key part of that. He has made a big impression on the players and the staff already as my assistant coach and this new role will only improve him which works for Middlesbrough and, most importantly, for Ireland.”

FAI President Donal Conway offered the former Ireland captain the best wishes of everyone at the Association in his new role as number two to Jonathan Woodgate at Middlesbrough.

“Robbie is an Irish football legend and we wish him well with this new appointment,” said Conway.

“He has served Ireland magnificently as a player, as a captain and now as a coach. The experience he gains at Middlesbrough can only improve Robbie as a coach with Ireland and we look forward to seeing the effect that brings to our national team and our Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.”

Keane has reiterated his commitment to his Ireland role under McCarthy. He said: “This is a great opportunity for me on my pathway to a manager’s job in the future and I am very excited about it.

“I am also grateful to the FAI and to Mick McCarthy for allowing me to take this role and to continue with Ireland. I made it very clear to everyone at Middlesbrough that I would not be coming here if I had to give up my Ireland role and they are happy to agree. Ireland means everything to me as it always has done and I look forward now to helping the team in our bid to make the Euro finals and those games in Dublin.”