Mourinho odds on to leave Man United

Manchester United’s performances so far this season hasn’t really go as planned. In six Premier League fixtures to the new season, the Red Devils have won only three drawn two and lost one. Following their shock League Cup loss to Derby County on Tuesday night, United travels to London Stadium where they meet West Ham United before they welcome Valencia to Old Trafford for their second UEFA Champions League fixture.

The trending so far has been about Jose Mourinho after his rift with central midfielder Paul Pogba and as the Portuguese gaffer is the most likely to leave the club before the World Cup winner leaves, according to top bookmakers in UK.

In fact, Mourinho, as per free bets uk, is odds-on to leave Man United having been priced at ¼ whilst Pogba is 5/2 to be the first one to leave. Although, this will depend on who the board trust more, whether Mourinho or Pogba. But Mourinho at the Old Trafford, appears to have lost the trust of the dressing room and his sending-off will cost the club a mouth-watering amount but the could well pull the trigger if it has to come to this.

Following the shock loss to Derby in midweek, many supporters had lost patience with their manager and there are section of Man United fans who wants Mourinho to leave the club. The majority of their fan seem to side with Pogba on this issue and feel the World Cup winner has been harshly treated by his boss.

Pogba himself, having been stripped of the vice-captaincy has made a few mistakes in interviews, has done nothing so bad that warrant Mourinho going publicly to humiliate him in training.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1045265031326248960

The rift between the two is certainly not going to end well, with one of them likely to face the exit door in the near future. But the still remains whether it will be Pogba or Mourinho?