Murphy appointed as boss of Galway United

Alan Murphy has been appointed manager of Galway Utd. Murphy has signed a contract with the club until the end of the 2018 SSE Airtricity League Season.

Murphy, who is 36, has been the manager of Galway United’s U17 team for the past two seasons and he will remain in that job also while managing the club’s adult team. Murphy indeed became the clubs all time leading scorer earlier this season when scoring his 75th league goal against Cobh Ramblers.

Murphy speaking about his appointment to the new job said ”It’s an opportunity that I didn’t think I’d get this early in my coaching career”. He went on further to say ”It’s an opportunity I needed to take when I was approached”. ”There are nine games left in the season and it’s going to be a tough task, but I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in”.

He said to date training session have went well and that and that his side have hit the ground running. He said “Monday and Tuesday’s sessions have gone well, so we’ve hit the ground running and hopefully on Friday we’ll come to Eamonn Deacy Park and give a performance against Athlone Town.”

Galway currently in 10th place in the League of Ireland on 35 points, 13 points ahead bottom side Drogheda United. They have won just 7 games from 33, but have drew 14 in what has kept them a float from the bottom of the table. They have nine games left and a few wins their will even push them up the table further.