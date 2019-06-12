Must watch for Liverpool FC fans – Jürgen Klopp’s Madrid celebrations uncut

It’s a must watch for Liverpool fans as we see six minutes uncut footage of Jürgen Klopp at full-time.

He embraces his entire first team squad and staff as well as members of the opposition, following the Reds’ sixth European Cup win.

“I’m so happy for the boys, I’m so happy for all these people – our fans,” he said.

“I’m so happy for my family, they suffer every year when we go to a final on the last game of the season and we lose it.

“So they deserve it more than anybody. They are so supportive like they [the fans] are. Did you ever see a team like this?

“Fighting with absolutely no fuel in the tank anymore, both teams obviously, Tottenham came up and changed offensively.