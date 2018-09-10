O’Neill plays down leaked audio of Irish players

Martin O’Neill has this evening played down the apparent Whatsapp audio message which has been leaked on social media and is in relation to the bust up between Roy Keane, Jon Walter and Harry Arter. The Republic of Ireland boss has since said that it doesn’t tally according to RTE Sport.

O’Neill whom was speaking to the media on Monday ahead of Ireland’s friendly with Poland on Tuesday and he was quizzed about the audio message which he has attributed to Stephen Ward. The audio apparently details the encounter between Roy Keane and the two players according to RTE Sport. O’Neill said “First of all I don’t think Stephen was there. Stephen wasn’t actually there so I think he is just picking up on things, something we (O’Neill and the media) talked about at the beginning of the week. There probably isn’t anything more to really report.”

O’Neill went on to say that Jon Walters is probably fine but Harry Arter is not to happy or fine about the whole situuation. O’Neill said “There was a confrontation with Jon and a confrontation with Harry. Jon is absolutely fine. Harry is perhaps not so fine. But I said to you before, you have to ask if that is the complete reason why Harry is not here and not participating in these games at this time”. To conclude matters on the audio O’Neill said “It doesn’t tally,” he concluded on the details about the audio, and went on to add that Roy Keane does not have a poor relationship with the players. Ward, has since been sent back to his club due to an injury which he sustained in the loss to Wales and will be out of the Poland game.

O’Neill also revealed in the press conference that he and David Meyler had a dispute. Indeed RTE Sport report that Meyler was in attendance at the press conference sitting beside O’Neill when he said it. O’Neill said ” These things are important to say. First of all, the incidents (with Arter and Walters) took place at the end of May when we were in camp. “They have surfaced now some four months later. It wouldn’t be the first conversation or tete-a-tete and it wouldn’t be the first, if I can call it altercation, between players and staff. “I have had one with the man sitting beside me last Friday. I have got the utmost regard for him as a person, as I said to him I might have a difference of opinion about his ability, but that’s not the point.

Ireland take on Poland on Tuesday evening in Wroclaw with a 7.45pm kick off.