O’Shea announces retirement from football

Former Ireland international and Manchester United star John O’Shea has announced his retirement from the game. O’Shea will call it a day at the end of the current season.

The Waterford native worked his way through the ranks at Manchester United where he won five Premier League titles with Sir Alex Ferguson at the helm, he also won the FA Cup and a Champions League medal with the club. O’Shea who is 38 years of age announced his retirement on Tuesday afternoon having spent the final season of his career at Reading, he previously played for 7 years at Sunderland. O’Shea’s last match for Ireland came against the USA in June of last year. He won 118 caps for Ireland, scoring that all important goal in Gelsenkirchen in the 2016 Euro campaign.

His current club Reading FC said on Twitter in a tweet, “A fabulous playing career is coming to a close – today, on his 38th birthday, John O’Shea has announced he is to retire at the end of the season”, It continued “Just a very small part of his playing days have been spent with the Royals, but he has amassed a medal collection that any player would be extremely proud of, winning almost everything possible during almost 20 years as a professional footballer””And, off the pitch, one of the nicest, most humble and genuine people you’ll meet in any walk of life. Happy birthday and thank you for all your efforts during your time at Madejski Stadium, John! We wish you well in the next chapter of your career!”..

Manchester United also paid some nice touches to the retiring O’Shea, they tweeted videos of his last minute goal at Liverpool, his superb chip against Arsenal at the old Highbury, while a lovely nutmeg on Luis Figo in a Champions League game with Real Madrid was also tweeted. O’Shea left United in 2011 after winning his 5th Premier League title to move to Sunderland. Most of his time at Sunderland was trying to help the Black Cats avoid the dreaded relegation back to the Championship. Sunderland were relegated in 2017 and were subsequently relegated to League 1 which prompted O’Shea to move to Reading where he made 10 appearance to date with only 1 game left in the current season.

We here at SportsNewsIreland wish John all the best in his future endeavours.