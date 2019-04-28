Playing sport helps build character in children

It is hard for children to avoid physical activities since their childhood. In many ways, young people must participate in sports, playing football, basketball, volleyball, or ice hockey. Regardless of chosen physical activity, the main focus is to boost children’s health, make them stronger, as well as teach them valuable life’s lessons and principles.

At least these reasons are driving most parents around the globe to enrol their favourite kids on various programs, starting with school ones. Also, it is reasonable to dream about your kid becoming a famous professional athlete that conquers the globe sports-wise.

Naturally, they want their offspring to be both physically and mentally stronger, build a solid basis for their future character.

It is possible to mention major positive and negative factors and sort them into two categories:

Pros Children learn that they must follow the rules during sports activities and events. It teaches them to be responsible, and they learn what fairness is.

Young people learn the taste of victory and defeat, as well as it teaches them that there are always wins and losses in regular life.

Together on the field, kids learn how to obtain the synergy and cooperation to achieve a common goal. They play together as a single body. It teaches them that a team-play is essential for any crew.

They increase their health condition and can become professionals in chosen sports. Cons Many coaches may teach young people to cheat during the game or intentionally play bad so they would get benefits.

Children learn about trash-talking. They understand that it is easier to win if you insult your opponents using bad words or provocative methods.

Being always a part of the losing team decreases youth mental health, and it has certain consequences for children in the future.

A negative experience in sports may strongly affect children during socialization.

The Conclusion

We should not be tricked by the idea that sport have only advantages, given that there are many negative sides and factors as well. However, it should be mentioned that a positive experience for teenagers can be achieved only in a structured environment that aims to develop essential skills. They learn how to be a team, and how to support their favorite athletes or clubs.

It seems very obvious that physical activities may help kids to build character and teach them valuable things. But it is also important to teach children how to avoid negative aspects of it, providing them with specific goals and aims.