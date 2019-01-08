Pre-season fixtures involving SSE Airtricity League clubs confirmed

The 2019 Premier Division season is set to begin on Friday, February 15 with the First Division beginning a week later on Friday, February 22. All clubs have already began their pre-season preparations with a number of fixtures confirmed.
List of pre-season fixtures
12/01/2019 – Cork City v Limerick, O’Shea Park, Blarney, 2pm
12/01/2019 – Wexford v St. Patrick’s Athletic, Carlow IT, 2pm
15/01/2019 – Waterford v Hibernians (Waterford), Ozier Park, 7pm
15/01/2019 – Finn Harps v Galway United, MacSharry Park, 7.45pm
16/01/2019 – Cork City v St. Mary’s, Kilcully Park, 7.30pm
19/01/2019 – Shamrock Rovers v Bray Wanderers, Roadstone, 3pm
19/01/2019 – Waterford v Wexford, Regional Sports Centre, 3pm
19/01/2019 – Finn Harps v Limerick, FAI National Training Centre, 5pm
22/01/2019 – Bohemians v Shelbourne, FAI National Training Centre, 7.30pm
24/01/2019 – Cork City v Killarney Celtic, Celtic Park, Killarney, 7pm
25/01/2019 – Cork City v Kerry District League, Mounthawk Park, 7pm
25/01/2019 – U.C.D. v Shelbourne, The UCD Bowl, 7.30pm
26/01/2019 – Shamrock Rovers v Longford Town, Roadstone, 11.30am
26/01/2019 – Shamrock Rovers v Cobh Ramblers, Tallaght Stadium, 3pm
26/01/2019 – Sligo Rovers v Galway United, Celtic Park, Castlebar, TBC
27/01/2019 – Waterford v Limerick, Regional Sports Centre, TBC
29/01/2019 – Beggsboro v Shelbourne, Kilkieran Road, 7.30pm
01/02/2019 – Shelbourne v St. Patrick’s Athletic, FAI National Training Centre, 7.30pm
02/02/2019 – Shamrock Rovers v Cabinteely, Roadstone, 11.30am
02/02/2019 – Waterford v Bray Wanderers, Regional Sports Centre, 3pm
08/02/2019 – Shamrock Rovers v Brentford “B”, Tallaght Stadium, 7.30pm
08/02/2019 – Shelbourne v Waterford, Tolka Park, 7.30pm