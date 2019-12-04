Premier League Predicted Starting Teams: Sheffield Utd v Newcastle

Sheffield United v Newcastle takes place at Bramall Lane on Thursday night in the Premier League. We have predicted starting teams below. We also have match facts and betting information. The game kicks off at 7.30pm.

Preview and Match Facts

Sheffield currently lie in 9th place in the table. They drew 1-1 with Wolves on Sunday. They are unbeaten in the last 7 games, having won 2 and drawn 5. However, Sheffield have not one a game on a Thursday in the Premier League since 1947 when they beat Bolton.

Steve Bruce’s charges come into the game in 14th place just hovering above the relegation zone. A loss here will only increase pressure on Bruce. They have a good record against Sheffield United in the past though. They have on five of the last six meetings between the sides. The Tyneside based club have won just two of their last 21 games in Yorkshire.

Team News/Probable Teams

Sheffield boss Chris Wilder has a full squad to pick from here.

Sheffield: Henderson; O’Connell, Basham, Egan; Baldock, Fleck, Lundstram, Norwood, Stevens; McGoldrick, Mousset

Andy Carroll could return here for Newcastle. DeAndre Yedlin is back in training but this game could come to close for him. Matt Ritchie and Jamaal Lascelles will also be absent here.

Newcastle: Dubravka; Manquillo, Dummett, Fernández, Clark, Willems; Almirón, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton.

Betting

Sheffield United are 5/6 to win here. Newcastle are priced at odds of 7/2. The draw is 12/5. Going for 1-1 draw here at odds of 5/1. Sheffield Utd v Newcastle is live on Amazon Prime.