Republic Of Ireland football squad confirmed for Denmark & Wales matches

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill has finalised his squad for the UEFA Nations League double header with Denmark (October 13) and Wales (October 16) at Aviva Stadium.

Defender Stephen Ward went to see a specialist on Monday over a persistent knee injury and he has been ruled out of the games.

The Ireland squad took part in an open training session for supporters at Aviva Stadium on Tuesday with striker Shane Long sitting out due to resting an ankle knock.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers)

Midfielders: Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Harry Arter (Cardiff City*), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Callum Robinson, Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa)

*Indicates player is on loan