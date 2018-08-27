Republic of Ireland squad for Wales and Poland games

Martin O’Neill has selected a provisional Republic of Ireland squad for the UEFA Nations League opener against Wales (September 6) and the international friendly with Poland (September 11).

Injury results in Everton midfielder James McCarthy (leg), Robbie Brady, (ankle) Scott Hogan (groin), and Preston North End forward Sean Maguire (hamstring) being ruled out, while a number of senior players who missed the friendlies against Turkey, France and United States return.

There is a first senior call-up for goalkeeper Sean McDermott, who plays for Kristiansund BK in Norway’s Eliteseruen. The 25-year-old qualifies through his Donegal-born father and has represented Ireland at Under-17, U-19 and U-21 level.

Preston North End forward Callum Robinson has received international clearance after obtaining an Irish passport through his Monaghan-born grandmother. He featured for an Ireland XI in the Scott Brown Testimonial in May.

The Ireland squad will report into camp on Sunday, September 2 before travelling to Cardiff on Tuesday, September 4 for the game against Wales. The squad will then travel on to Poland ahead of the game on Tuesday, September 11.

An updated squad will be announced on Monday, September 3 ahead of training at the FAI National Training Centre.

Republic of Ireland Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK), Kieran O’Hara (Macclesfield Town*), Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Harry Arter (Cardiff City*), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City)

Forwards: Jonathan Walters (Burnley), Shane Long (Southampton), Graham Burke, Callum Robinson (Preston North End), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall)

*Indicates player is on loan