Republic of Ireland training squad for Portugal camp

There were a few players left out of the initial squad with playoff’s only starting this week in England.

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has boosted his striking options ahead of the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar with Callum Robinson and Scott Hogan included in a squad for a training camp in Portugal.

Robinson returns after injury ruled him out of the March wins against Gibraltar and Georgia while Hogan makes the full squad after featuring in the provisional listing last time out.

Shane Long’s recent goalscoring form for Southampton has also given manager McCarthy more options up front after injury forced the Tipperary native to withdraw from the last squad.

Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne features under McCarthy for the first time with Manchester United goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara, fresh from a successful loan spell at Macclesfield Town, and Cardiff City defender Greg Cunningham also named in a 30-man provisional squad.

McCarthy will review his options after the final series of English Premier League games on Sunday and the Championship and League One play-off semi-finals, which feature Conor Hourihane, Glenn Whelan, Richard Keogh, Josh Cullen and Ronan Curtis.

The Ireland squad will train for a week at the Campus sports complex in Quinta Do Lago from May 21 before moving base to the FAI National Training Centre ahead of the trip to Denmark and the home game with Gibraltar at the start of June.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Kieran O’Hara (Manchester United), Mark Travers (Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Kevin Long (Burnley), John Egan (Sheffield United), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City)

Midfielders: Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Cardiff City*), Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic*), Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), James McClean (Stoke City), Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City)

Forwards: David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Shane Long (Southampton), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Scott Hogan (Sheffield United*), James Collins (Luton Town), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall), Callum Robinson (Preston North End)

*Indicates player is on loan