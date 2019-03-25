Republic of Ireland U17 Women lose out to Germany

Republic of Ireland 0-2 Germany

The Republic of Ireland Women’s U17 side lost out to Germany by two goals when the sides met in Edinburgh on Saturday in their Elite Round qualifying game.

Colin Bell’s side had chances through Jessica Ziu and Emily Whelan in the opening half hour of the game before the Germans took the lead when Nicole Woldmann got on the end of a Gia Corley corner.

Despite having more chances before the break, Germany failed to increase the lead and the score remained 1-0 at the interval.

Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Maguire was busy during the second half with the Shelbourne player making good saves throughout.

In the 62nd minute, however, Natasha Kowalski followed up on a missed Sophie Weidauer shot and doubled Germany’s lead.

Sophie Liston and Érin McLaughlin were brought into the fold for Egbuloniu (who had replaced Blessing Kingsley at the start of the second half) and Jessica Ziu, but Ireland couldn’t get one back and Germany ran out 2-0 winners.

Speaking straight after the game, Bell was feeling positive about his young side’s display:

“I thought in the first half, the game was very even. We were tactically very good and had two very good chances where we could have had two goals. I think we put in a very good performance against one of the top teams in Europe. They won the competition two years ago and always do well at this level.”

Bell’s Republic of Ireland side will play Scotland at Ainslie Park in their final game of the group at 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Republic of Ireland: Courtney Maguire, Therese Kinnevey, Shauna Brennan, Éabha O’Mahony, Orla Prendergast, Emily Whelan, Aoibheann Clancy, Blessing Kingsley (Lauren Egbuloniu 46 (Sophie Liston 84)), Jessica Ziu (Érin McLaughlin 64), Rebecca Cooke, Zara Foley.

Germany: Pauline Carlotta Nelles, Jule Brand, Julia Pollak (Samantha Kühne 78), Madeleine Steck, Emilie Bernhardt, Lisanne Gräwe, Nicole Woldmann (Carlotta Wamser 46), Spohie Weidauer, Gia Corley (Livinia Seifert 79), Gentiana Fetaj (Marleen Rohde 59), Leonie Weber (Marleen Rohde 59).

Referee: Ifeoma Kulmala (Finland).