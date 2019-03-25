Republic of Ireland U17s lose their opening game to Finland

Republic of Ireland 0-1 Finland

Colin O’Brien’s Republic of Ireland U17 side suffered a 1-0 lost to Finland in an International Friendly when the sides met at Waterford’s RSC, with a goal from striker Eetu Rissanen giving the visitors a victory.

Last Friday’s game was the first of two matches between the sides with the second taking place today.

As part of preparations for May’s UEFA Under-17 European Championships, which will be held in Ireland from May 3-19, both teams also took part in a penalty shootout.

Looking ahead to the second friendly game between the sides tonight, Head Coach Colin O’Brien feels his Ireland side can improve on their weekend’s performance:

“There were very few clear chances in the first-half. Finland’s goal came from us trying to build from the back. We lost possession of the ball and they capitalised on the mistake. We didn’t perform to the standards we set ourselves.”

Tallaght Stadium will also host a penalty shootout after Monday’s game.

Republic of Ireland: Harry Halwax, Séamas Keogh (captain), James Furlong, Anselmo Garcia MacNulty, Joe Hodge (Toby Owens 88), Matt Everitt (Brandon Holt 62), Conor Carty (Seán Kennedy 62), Ronan McKinley (Charlie McCann 46), Joshua Giurgi, Seán McEvoy (Mipo Odubeko 62), Timi Sobowale.

Finland: Matia Niemela, Juho Lehtiranta, Tony Miettinen, Ville Koski, Juho Kilo, Samuel Anini Jr (Sampo Ala 80), Santeri Vaananen (capt), Eetu Rissanen (Martin Salin 80), Naatan Skytta (Doni Arifi 85), Juho Ojanen (Pauli Katajamaki 70), Kaarlo Rintamaki (Samuel Uusitalo 85).