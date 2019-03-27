Republic of Ireland U17s narrowly lose to Finland

Republic of Ireland 1-2 Finland

the Republic of Ireland U17 team concluded preparations for May’s UEFA European Under-17 Championships, which will be held in Ireland, with a 2-1 defeat to Finland at Tallaght Stadium.

Colin O’Brien’s youngsters had the perfect start to the game through a Charlie McCann goal in the third minute.

Striker Mipo Odubeko’s shot was blocked in the box but McCann was quickest to the ball to finish it neatly to the net.

The game changed totally, however, when Finland scored twice in the final 10 minutes of the first-half. Sampo Ala took advantage of some poor Irish defending to equalise in the 35th minute, before Naatan Skytta’s free-kick was deflected into the net three minutes later for the decisive score of the game.

Despite his side’s second defeat to Finland in the space of a few days, U17 Head Coach Colin O’Brien was happy with the overall performance:

“We had a really good performance. We didn’t deserve to lose the game. We had the better of the game for the first 30 minutes. It was a really good test. We’re happy with the test we got. We didn’t have it all our way, and we won’t have it all our way in the tournament.”

The UEFA Under-17 European Championships take place from May 3-19.

Republic of Ireland: Jimmy Corcoran, Seán McEvoy (Timi Sobowale 55), Andrew Omobamidele, Luke Turner, James Furlong, Joe Hodge, Séamas Keogh (captain), Seán Kennedy (Matt Everitt 55), Charlie McCann, Conor Carty, Ademipo Odubeko (Ronan McKinley 71).

Finland: Roope Paunio, Lassi Forss, Samuel Uusitalo, Tony Miettinen (captain), Juho Lehitranta, Paul Katajamak (Juho Kilo 76), Doni Arifi (Juho Ojanen 76), Ville Koski (Santeri Vaananen 61), Martin Salin (Eetu Rissanen 61), Naatan Skytta (Karlo Rimtamaki 90+1), Sampo Ala (Samuel Anini Jr. 61).

Referee: Alan Carey.