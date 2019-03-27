Republic of Ireland Women’s U17 team beat Scotland 1-0

Scotland 0-1 Republic of Ireland

The Republic of Ireland Women’s U17 side finished second in their Elite Round qualifying group following a 1-0 win over Scotland on Tuesday.

A Blessing Kingsley goal gave Colin Bell’s team the victory at Ainsley Park, while Germany topped the group and will progress to the next stage.

Ireland goalkeeper, Courtney Maguire, played a crucial role in the game as she made a fantastic save in the second half to keep her side on top.

Kingsley’s goal came on the back of a Scottish defensive mistake, but the Wexford player had to keep her cool to slot home what turned out to be the decisive goal.

Colin Bell was happy with his team’s performance and the positive result:

“It was important to get the win. The girls showed great character today. It was the third game in just a few days, and along with the training, that lead to there being a few tired legs out there.”

Republic of Ireland: Courtney Maguire; Therese Kinnevey, Shauna Brennan, Éabha O’Mahony, Orla Prendergast (Mia Dodd 75), Emily Whelan, Aoibheann Clancy, Rebecca Cooke (Taylor White Maguire 92), Zara Foley, Della Doherty, Blessing Kingsley (Ellie Ferguson 92).

Scotland: Alicia Yates; Paige McAllister, Robyn McCafferty, Laura McCartney, Rebecca McAllister, Hannah Scott (Monica Forsyth 46), Eve McFadden (Eilidh Shore 46), Hannah Cunningham (Philippa McCallum 88), Jennifer Smith, Rosie McQuillian, Carly Girasol.

Referee: Briet Bragadottir (ISL).