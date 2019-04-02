Republic of Ireland Women’s U19s play Euro Championship Elite Round games in Spain

Dave Connell, the Republic of Ireland Women’s U19 Head Coach, takes a 20-player squad to Spain for the UEFA Women’s Under-19 European Championship Elite Round games which begin on Wednesday, 3rd April.

Connell makes four changes from the squad that played a double-header against Italy in Rome last January.

Bristol City striker Heather Payne will join the squad from the Women’s National Team, while Tiegan Ruddy, Michelle O’Driscoll and Niamh Reynolds are also among the 20 players chosen.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming challenging fixtures, Dave Connell admitted:

“They’re three tough games. The Spain game is built to be the toughest; I’m sure it will be. At the minute though, we’re focusing on Hungary, and hopefully we can take a positive result into the Serbian game. We want to go into the last game in a winner-takes-all scenario.

Looking ahead to games against Hungary, Serbia and Spain, the Head Coach is realistic:

“We know that there is a difficult task ahead of us. We have the European champions in our group. It’s not going to be easy, but all the focus is on going into the last game with something to play for.”

Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-19 squad

Goalkeepers: Erica Turner (DLR Waves), Rachael Kelly (Shelbourne).

Defenders: Sadhbh Doyle (Galway Women’s), Róisín McGovern (DLR Waves), Rachel Baynes (Galway Women’s), Aoife Slattery (Wexford Youths), Leah Brady (Galway Women’s), Katie Burdis (DLR Waves).

Midfielders: Lucia Lobato (Galway Women’s), Megan Mackey (Brighton & Hove Albion), Chloe Singleton (Galway Women’s), Tiegan Ruddy (Shelbourne), Sinéad Donavan (Galway Women’s).

Forwards: Alannah McEvoy (Shelbourne), Carla McManus (Kilkenny United), Kelly Brady (World Class), Heather Payne (Bristol City), Niamh Reynolds (Reading) Michelle O’Driscoll (Daytona State University), Keelin McEntee (DLR Waves).

UEFA Women’s Under-19 European Championship – Elite Round

Wednesday, 3rd April – Hungary v Republic of Ireland, Campo Municipal de A Lomba, KO 12:00 Irish time.

Saturday, 6th April – Republic of Ireland v Serbia, Campo Municipal de A Lomb, KO 12:00 Irish time.

Tuesday, 9th April – Republic of Ireland v Spain, San Lázaro, Santiago de Compostela, KO 17:30 Irish time.