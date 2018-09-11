Second-half goals help Under-19s defeat Wales

Goals from Aaron Connolly and substitute Gavin Kilkenny helped the Republic of Ireland Under-19s to a 2-0 win against Wales on Tuesday afternoon.

After Wales’ 1-0 win on Sunday in Longford, Galway’s Eamonn Deacy Park hosted Tuesday’s match as Tom Mohan’s side continue their preparations for the 2019 UEFA Under-19 European Championship Qualifying Round.

The game saw both sides get a penalty in the space of the opening 15-minutes. Irish goalkeeper George McMahon saved the Welsh penalty, before Aaron Connolly saw his penalty saved by Callum James minutes later.

Those two penalties were the best chances of the opening period, as the teams went into the break scoreless.

Ireland started the second-half much brighter and deservedly took the lead through Aaron Connolly. The Galway native got his head on the end of a Jordan Doherty shot to give the home side the lead in his hometown.

Substitute Gavin Kilkenny wrapped up the win in the final minutes, with a fine finish to give Tom Mohan’s side the 2-0 victory.

Speaking after the game, Under-19 Head Coach Tom Mohan was delighted to put the disappointment of Sunday’s defeat behind the team.

“We should have won on Sunday. It was important to take the chances today, when they came.

“We made ten changes to the team today, and saw a lot of players in action this week. It was brilliant to get the win. A number of the players today played their first international. It’s been a very positive few days for the squad.”

Republic of Ireland: George McMahon; Andy Lyons, Tom Gaston, Oisin McEntee, Jack James; Brandon Kavanagh, Jordan Doherty (capt), Ryan Johansson; Jason Knight, Jonathan Afolabi, Aaron Connolly.

Subs Used: Adam Idah, Lee O’Connor, Gavin Kilkenny, Will Smallbone, Aaron Bolger, Ali Reghba.