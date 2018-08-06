Shamrock Rovers: First Team which took part in European competition

In a house on Shamrock Avenue in 1901, following a meeting of local residents, it was decided to create a new football club that would represent the districts of Irishtown and Ringsend, in the vicinity of Dublin.

At the venue, the club was given a name that years later became the most famous football brand in Ireland. Invited to the Irish League in 1922, in the first season the club “Shamrock Rovers” scored 77 goals and issued an unbeaten run in 21 matches, having won its first title. Since then, the team has not slowed down, being the record holder for the number of titles: in the championship (16), in the Irish Cup (24) and the Irish League Cup (18).

“Shamrock Rovers” was the first Irish club, which took part in European competition. The club played in the European Champions Cup season of 1956/57, where it lost in the preliminary round of “Manchester United” with a total score of 2: 9.

The home arena of the club from 1926 to 1987 was the Glenmaler Park stadium. In the following 22 years, “Shamrock Rovers” went to conduct home matches at different stadiums in Dublin, as well as outside the city. With the beginning of the 2009 season, the club moved to the “Talla Stadium” after several years of delays and legal disputes during which the club’s supporters saved it from extinction.

The most significant events in the history of the club occurred in the distant 2005 and 2010. In 2005, the team had serious problems – because of poor play and management, Shamrock Rovers took 11 places in the Premier League table (and this is the penultimate place) and after another defeat from the Dublin City, the team flew to the first league. It is worth noting that the players did not despair and give up, just like the coaching staff. All the experts involved in the club have revised their approach to management and training, which allowed Shamrock Rovers to quickly get to 1 place and in the next season to return to their native Premier League in an updated form.

In 2009, the team became even better. First of all, Shamrock Rovers finally got its own stadium – the epic around its construction lasted for years and finally, the team got its own training base, and the fans – the second home. This event positively affected the success of the team, which received a ticket to participate in the European Cup.

The season was also marked by the visit of Real Madrid to the “Talla Stadium”, where the Spaniards won 1-0, with a record attendance of 10 900 spectators. Next season, “Shamrock Rovers” gained the victory in the championship of Ireland, thereby interrupting the 16-year period without winning tournaments.

The Best Bomber

Graham Burke is an Irish football player, striker and top scorer of the Shamrock Rovers club. Graham was born in Dublin.

Burke began playing football in the club from his hometown “Belvedere”, and at 16 he moved to the academy “Aston Villa” (Birmingham). The first year there was successful for Burke: he scored for the academy, the reserve team and in the Youth Cup of England 14 goals. And in 2011, Graham signed the first professional contract with the youth team of the club. A year later he was in the first squad, but in fact, he did not play and in 2013 he was leased to the third division club Shrewsbury Town.

Burke played for the youth (U-19) and youth (U-21) teams of Ireland.

In the current season, Graham Burke shows just a great game. As a midfielder, he was able to reveal his potential and bring the team a lot of points. Graham Burke is a very technical, fast and accurate player. His ball possession skills have already brought the team 13 goals in 22 games.

