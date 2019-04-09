Sport Ireland to suspend funding to FAI

Sport Ireland will suspend and withhold any future funding to the FAI after it was announced on Tuesday that the FAI is to reveal it failed to obey state funding rules. RTE Sport report that the decision was made at a meeting on Tuesday.

Officials of the FAI are to appear before the Oireachtas Sports Committee on Wednesday. In regards to making the decision to suspend funding Sport Ireland said that the FAI has already received half of it’s funding for 2019. Sport Ireland issued a statement confirming the news, in which they said “The Board of Sport Ireland at its meeting today (April 9th) has decided to suspend and withhold future funding to the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) in accordance with Clause 1.1 of Sport Ireland’s Terms and Conditions of Grant Approval. “The decision was taken in light of an acknowledgement by the FAI in its written opening statement to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport tomorrow that in 2017 the FAI did not comply with Clause 4.3 of Sport Ireland’s Terms & Conditions of Grant Approval.”

The FAI also issued a statement regarding Sport Ireland’s decision, in which they said “The Association has committed to take all appropriate steps in this regard. I am fully confident that through the processes now in place, we will be in a position to satisfy Sport Ireland in relation to both governance and financial issues and ensure that the 50% balance of funding due for 2019 is restored at the appropriate time.” This was by the FAI President David Conway.

The funding from what I understand will be reinstated once all reports by the FAI are completed and all recommendations have been put in place. Sport Ireland however did confirm they will provide non financial and guidance to the FAI.