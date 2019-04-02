SSE Airtricity League attendances up in the 2019 season

The SSE Airtricity League has seen a large increase in attendances in the 2019 season, with 102,041 supporters having attended the opening 56 games of this campaign.

The highest attended fixture so far this season was Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk with 4,693 people at Tallaght Stadium.

Attendances have increased on average of 13.5% per game compared with the same series of fixtures last season, while the average attendance in the Premier Division is 2,686 for the first 32 matches played this season.

In the First Division the increase is even greater, with a 42.9% higher attendance per game compared with the same series of games last season, meaning the average attendance is 671 for the first 24 games of 2019.

Out of the 20 SSE Airtricity League clubs, 17 clubs have increased attendances compared with the same series of games last season and overall, attendances have increased by 11.3% at this point in the season.