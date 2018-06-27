SSE Airtricity League Clubs European and Friendly Fixtures – Dates, Times &Venues

The UEFA Champions League and Europa League schedule for SSE Airtricity League clubs has been confirmed.

SSE Airtricity League Champions Cork City face Polish Ekstraklasa Champions Legia Warsaw in the First Qualifying Round of the UEFA Champions League. Cork will host the first leg at Turner’s Cross on Tuesday, 10th July with kick-off at 7.45pm before travelling to Poland for the second leg on Tuesday,17th July, with kick-off at 7.45pm Irish time (8.45pm local time).

If Cork City progress to the Second Qualifying Round, they will face either FC Spartak Trnava of Slovakia or HSK Zrinjski of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The first leg will take place at home on Tuesday, 24th July/Wednesday, 25th July with the second leg away on Tuesday, 31st July/Wednesday, 1st August.

If Cork City lose their UEFA Champions League First Qualifying Round tie against Legia Warsaw, they will be directly allocated, having received a bye, to the UEFA Europa League Third Qualifying Round, two rounds away from the group stages. The draw will take place on Monday, 23rd July with the matches scheduled for Thursday, 9th August and Thursday, 16th August.

SSE Airtricity League sides Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Derry City will play in the UEFA Europa League First Qualifying Round. Dundalk meet Estonian side Levadia Tallinn, Shamrock Rovers face Swedish side AIK and Derry City have been drawn against Belarusian club Dinamo Minsk.

The schedule is as follows with kick-off times set to be confirmed:

First Leg – Thursday, 12th July

Derry City v FC Dinamo Minsk (BLR)

FC Levadia Tallinn (EST) v Dundalk

Shamrock Rovers v AIK (SWE)

Second Leg – Thursday, 19th July

FC Dinamo Minsk (BLR) v Derry City

Dundalk v FC Levadia Tallinn (EST)

AIK (SWE) v Shamrock Rovers

If Dundalk advance to the second qualifying round, they will face Cypriot side AEK Larnaca, with the first leg set to take place at home on Thursday, 26th July and the second leg in Cyprus on Thursday, 2nd August.

Should Shamrock Rovers advance, the Dublin side will play either Irish League side Cliftonville or Danish side FC Nordsjelland with the first leg away on Thursday,26th July and the second leg at home on Thursday, 2nd August.

If Derry City advance, they will face either FC DAC 1904 Dunajska Sreda of Slovakia or Georgian outfit Dinamo Tbilisi with the first leg away on Thursday, 26th July and the second leg at home on Thursday, 2nd August.

Dates and times have been confirmed for some mid-season friendlies involving SSE Airtricity League and non-league clubs.

July 2018

2nd Cork City v Portsmouth, Turner’s Cross, 7pm

7th Shamrock Rovers v Celtic, Tallaght Stadium, 3pm

8th Shelbourne v Cliftonville, Tolka Park, 2pm

9th Portmarnock v Oxford United, Paddy’s Hill, 7pm

10th Longford Town v Oxford United, City Calling Stadium, 7.45pm

11th U.C.D. v Oxford United, The UCD Bowl, 6.45pm

13th Cork City XI v Burnley, Turner’s Cross, 7.45pm

17th Cobh Ramblers v Preston, St. Colman’s Park, 7pm

17th St. Patrick’s Athletic v Newcastle United, Richmond Park, 7.45pm