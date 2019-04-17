St Pat’s write to FAI regarding UEFA licensing

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) on Wednesday have announced they have received a letter from League of Ireland side St Patrick’s Athletic regarding to UEFA Club licensing. RTE Sport that the matter is about Waterford FC and their place in the Europa League.

Waterford finished 4th in the league of Ireland top flight last season and therefore qualified for Europe. However, the club has to be in existence for at least 3 years to play in the competition. Lee Power took over at the club as owner in 2016 and therefore reformed. St Pat’s finished in 5th and therefore would be in next in line if the Deise boys were not granted a UEFA licence.

The statement by the FAI said “The Football Association of Ireland can confirm it is in receipt of a letter from St Patrick’s Athletic in relation to UEFA Club Licensing and is looking into the matter.” The current rule taken from the UEFA website states “The membership and the contractual relationship (if any) must have lasted – at the start of the licence season for at least three consecutive years.

It is likely something will come about in the next few days and a decision will be taken on then on what the next step is or what the FAI will do. At present Waterford are 6th in the League of Ireland Premier Division after 10 games they have 3 wins. St Patrick’s Athletic are in 5th place point above Waterford FC.