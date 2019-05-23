Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland U21 Squad for Toulon Tournament

Republic of Ireland Under-21 manager Stephen Kenny has named Barnet midfielder Jack Taylor among his 22-man squad for the 2019 Maurice Revello Toulon Tournament which begins on Monday, 3 June.

The Republic of Ireland, who will be competing in the tournament for the first time since 2002, will play Bahrain, China and Mexico in Group C in Provence, France.

Kenny has called Stephen Mallon, who was on loan at A-League side Central Coast Mariners from Sheffield United last season, into the squad for the first time alongside Derby County midfielder Jason Knight, who is named as a replacement for the injured Jake Doyle Hayes.

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly also receives his first call-up having missed the Luxembourg win through injury while UCD goalkeeper Conor Kearns comes into the squad following his participation in the home-based training camp last February.

Barnet midfielder Taylor gets his first Ireland international call-up while Canice Carroll, who was on loan at Swindon Town last season, is also named in the tournament squad, which includes a total of seven SSE Airtricity League players.

Speaking at his squad announcement, Stephen Kenny said:

“We’re extremely excited about going to the Toulon tournament and this is a fantastic opportunity for the players to express themselves in one of the most prestigious under-age international tournaments. We’ve never qualified for the European Championships at U-21 level so this tournament represents the highest level we’d have played at and we’re set to play Mexico, China and Bahrain’s Olympic squads, as they prepare to qualify for Tokyo 2020.”

Republic of Ireland U-21 Squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Conor Kearns (UCD AFC).

Defenders: Darragh Leahy (Bohemians), Conor Masterson (Liverpool), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Liam Scales (UCD AFC), Lee O’Connor (Manchester United), Tyreke Wilson (Manchester City), Canice Carroll (Brentford).

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (Brighton & Hove Albion), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Jason Knight (Derby County), Connor Ronan (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Neil Farrugia (UCD AFC), Stephen Mallon (Sheffield United), Zach Elbouzedi (Waterford), Simon Power (Norwich City), Jack Taylor (Barnet), Jamie Lennon (St. Patrick’s Athletic).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Aaron Drinan (Ipswich Town, on loan at Waterford), Aaron Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion).