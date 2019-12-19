Steven Gerrard signs extension to Rangers contract

Steven Gerrard has signed an extension with Scottish Premiership giants Rangers that will keep him with the team until 2024. The 39-year-old and former Liverpool and England player was appointed as manager in May 2018 and he has successfully led the club to a runners-up position in the league during his first season.

On Thursday, Steven led Rangers into the last 32 of the Europa League. Releasing an official announcement, the club stated:

“Rangers Football Club is today delighted to announce manager Steven Gerrard has agreed to a two-year extension which will keep him at Ibrox until the summer of 2024,”

Commenting, Gerrard stated it was an easy and stress-free decision to make and in his own words.

“I’m very happy and feel that we are building something special together at the club,”.

“I’d like to thank the board for the backing they have given me already in my time at the club and also most importantly, the Rangers fans who have given me and the team such tremendous backing both this season and last.”

According to Chairman Dave King who pledged his support for Steven, he emphasized that Gerrard has just the qualities the team needs to grow and in his words:

“From the moment I met Steven, I could tell that he was the right man to help us to drive this club forward on the pitch. He has an elite mentality and that is exactly what I was looking for.

“He is relentless in his desire to bring success to our club and we are delighted that he has signed this new contract, which shows his commitment to Rangers.”

LIVERPOOL

Football remains one of the interesting games that is loved and followed by a lot of people worldwide.

Klopp reaffirms to make the reds to keep dominating till 2024

Jurgen Klopp who had early received suggestions that he could go on retirement or coaching break when he finalizes his deal Merseyside chose to continue his work with the team until 2024 by signing a new contract with the team which is described as Liverpool’s signing of the season.

It should be noted that Klopp has already brought many bragging rights to the club and their fans including; the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup glory, with the Club World Cup and Premier League title now most likely to be won by Liverpool.

