The Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-final draw on Thursday

The draw for The Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-finals will be live on RTÉ Radio 1 on the Morning Ireland programme at 8.30am on Thursday, 12th September 2019, with former Republic of Ireland international Keith Fahey assisting with the draw.



Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers are all in the semi-final draw after their respective victories over Waterford, Galway United and UCD AFC.



The final quarter final, Crumlin United v Bohemians, will be played on Monday next, 16th September, with an 8pm kick-off at Richmond Park.