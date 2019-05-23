Ticket Sale Details & Prices for EURO 2020

UEFA has unveiled the ticketing sales policy and ticket prices for UEFA EURO 2020 which, for the first time, will be held across Europe, including Dublin, to mark the 60th anniversary of the competition.

The tournament, to be staged from 12 June to 12 July 2020, will see the 24 finalist teams playing in 12 different cities: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and St Petersburg.

A record three million tickets will be available to fans, meaning that more supporters than ever will get the chance to experience matches live. Almost 2.5 million tickets – more than the total number available for the whole of UEFA EURO 2016 – have been reserved for fans of the participating teams and the general public.

82% of the tickets for UEFA EURO 2020 will go to the fans of the participating teams and the general public, while 1 million tickets will be available for €50 or less across 44 matches.

A total of 40,000 tickets under €100 will be available for the semi-finals and final in London, and fans who did not receive the tickets they applied for after the first ticket sales phase has ended will be the first to be informed about new ticket availability (on account of unsuccessful payments and ticket returns). These fans will be given an exclusive priority period to purchase.

UEFA has announced that there will be two different types of tickets to choose from:

An individual ticket, which is for one match in one stadium, or a ‘Follow my team’ ticket (sold from December 2019). This is a ticket allowing fans to attend a knockout stage match of their favourite team independently of the location of the match. If the team is eliminated before the knockout stage, 100% of the ticket price will be refunded.

UEFA will make a number of tickets available for disabled fans at every match, in the lowest price category, regardless of their location in the stadium. Disabled fans can also request a complimentary seat for an accompanying person.

In the first phase of ticket sales from 12 June to 12 July 2019 – 1.5 million tickets will be made available to the general public, which is 50% more than in 2016.

In the second phase of sales in early December 2019 – 1 million tickets will be available to fans of the participating teams, which is 20% more than in 2016. These sales will start after the final tournament draw, which takes place on 30 November 2019.

Another phase of sales will take place in April 2020, as the remaining four teams to qualify for UEFA EURO 2020 will be determined after the European Qualifiers play-offs which take place between 26 and 31 March 2020.

All tickets will exclusively be sold online via a single web address: euro2020.com/tickets

For all matches and categories where demand exceeds supply, tickets will be allocated by a ballot, with every applicant having the chance of being successful, irrespective of when the application has been made between 12 June and 12 July 2019.

Tickets will be offered in three categories for EURO 2020, and the host cities have been allocated to two clusters to reflect the purchasing power and average income of residents.

Cluster A includes Amsterdam, Bilbao, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg, while Cluster B comprises Baku, Bucharest and Budapest.

The price clusters have been applied throughout the entire tournament. Consequently, tickets for the quarter-final in Baku are less expensive than tickets for the quarter-finals in Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg.

Cluster A: Amsterdam, Bilbao, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Saint Petersburg.

Category 3: €50 (Group Stage & Round of 16) / €75 (Quarter-Finals)

Category 2: €125 (Group Stage & Round of 16) / €145 (Quarter-Finals)

Category 1: €185 (Group Stage & Round of 16) / €225 (Quarter-Finals)

Cluster B: Baku, Bucharest, Budapest

Category 3: €30 (Group Stage & Round of 16) / €30 (Quarter-Finals)

Category 2: €75 (Group Stage & Round of 16) / €75 (Quarter-Finals)

Category 1: €125 (Group Stage & Round of 16) / €125 (Quarter-Finals)

Semi-finals and final: London

Fans First: €85 (Semi-Finals) / €95 (Final)

Category 3: €195 (Semi-Finals) / €295 (Final)

Category 2: €345 (Semi-Finals) / €595 (Final)

Category 3: €595 (Semi-Finals) / €945 (Final)

A ticket resale platform will allow fans to offer their tickets for resale at face value via euro2020.com/tickets. The ticket resale platform will be available in 2020 and will allow fans to safely purchase tickets from other fans, through an official UEFA sales channel. This eliminates the risk of acquiring invalid or fraudulent tickets and ensures that sellers receive their money in full.