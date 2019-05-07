Transfer News – Is Neymar set to leave Paris Saint Germain?

Neymar is undoubtedly one of the world’s most talented football stars, but it seems that all is not well with the Brazilian striker. Reports are emerging that Neymar is unhappy at Paris Saint Germain, and it looks like many top European sides like Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United could swoop in to get the superstar.

Paris Saint Germain signed Neymar for a staggering €199 million back in 2017, but just two years into his time at the French club, it seems that the Brazilian forward wants to get out of Ligue 1 football. There was a little surprise with the way that Paris Saint Germain clearly outclassed all of their rivals in the French football league to pick up yet another title, but their early exit from the Champions League will have done little to convince Neymar to stay at the club.

Since Neymar arrived at Paris Saint Germain, he quickly lived up to the hype of being the world’s most expensive footballer. He has scored a staggering 49 goals in 56 appearances and his ability to hook up with other talented stars like Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani made Paris Saint Germain one of the most feared teams in European football.

However, things haven’t always been smooth during his time in French football. With recurrent injuries meaning that he only had appearances in around half of his possible 105 matches, and plenty of controversies, Neymar could be looking to start afresh. Nowhere was this better seen than when he had a controversial altercation with a fan after Paris Saint Germain were unceremoniously beaten on penalties by Rennes in the French Cup final.

Above all, it’s the fact that the French Ligue 1 doesn’t offer quite the same amount of challenges as the likes of the Premier League or La Liga that could mean that Neymar might leave Paris Saint Germain before his five year contract runs out. Whilst Manchester United have stated that they are serious about signing the Brazilian ace in a €230 million move, it is fairly unlikely that Neymar would want to contend with just playing Europa League football next season.

As such, it seems that Real Madrid or Manchester City could provide the Brazilian forward with a more likely home. Manchester City have reportedly been linked with a €200 million offer for Neymar, and they would also be willing to throw in the likes of Riyad Mahrez or Gabriel Jesus to seal the deal.

However, it looks like Neymar might be happiest making a return to La Liga football with Real Madrid. The star has already stated that he would not turn down a move to Real Madrid, and it’s clear that the Spanish side need a talented player like Neymar to boost their recently disappointing fortunes.

Of course, both Real Madrid and Manchester City would face a tough challenge in getting a star like Neymar to fit in their teams. Neymar always attracts plenty of controversy with his partying lifestyle making him perfect fodder for the tabloids. Plus the Brazilian star has also been known to spend many hours gaming, and there are still questions about how his temperament will suit his new team.

Interestingly, there is a ‘secret clause’ in Neymar’s contract that would allow him to leave the French club for as little as £145 million next summer after having just played three seasons with Paris Saint Germain. All of which means that we could be seeing plenty more interesting moves from this unpredictable Brazilian ace in the future.