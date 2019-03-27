U19s end Elite Round unbeaten

Russia 0-2 Republic of Ireland

Tom Mohan’s Republic of Ireland U19 team ended their Elite Round with an impressive 2-0 win over Russia, in Krasnodar, despite the Head Coach having made wholesale changes to the team.

Defender Mark McGuinness scored right before the halftime whistle to give the visitors the lead, and the three points were assured on the hour-mark when Ali Reghba found the back of the net.

Yesterday’s positive result means Ireland are the only side to win six games from six en route to the Tournament Finals in Armenia in July, having defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina, Faroe Islands and the Netherlands in the Qualifying Round, and Romania, Azerbaijan and Russia in the Elite Round.

Head Coach Tom Mohan was proud of the team’s effort throughout their final game:

“We made a lot of changes of today. There were nine changes from the team on Saturday. It was a great opportunity to give fresh players a chance. They were hungry to impress and wanting to prove themselves. It’s proven to be a really strong group effort this week.”

Russia: Maksim Borisko, Aleksandr Mikhailov (Artem Giurdzhan 46), Ilya Martynov, Pavel Maslov, Rail Abdullin, Vladimir Moskvichev, Danila Yanov, Vladislav Karapuzov (Dmitri Molchanov 46), Nail Umyarov, Rustam Khalnazarov (Danila Proshliakov 46), Gamid Agalarov (Ilya Gomanyuk 46).

Republic of Ireland: George McMahon, Tom Gaston, Oisín McEntee, Mark McGuinness, Luca Connell (Tyreik Wright 61), Niall Morahan, Conor Grant (Jason Knight 82), Aaron Bolger (captain), Festy Ebosele (Jonathan Afolabi 68), Ali Reghba, Richard O’Farrell (Will Smallbone 82).

Referee: Adam Farkas (HUN).