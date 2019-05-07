UEFA delegation to discuss FAI governance with Association and Sport Ireland

The Football Association of Ireland and Sport Ireland are today meeting with a delegation from UEFA to discuss governance at the FAI.

The delegation arrived at FAI headquarters in Abbotstown on Tuesday morning before a meeting with Sport Ireland in the afternoon.

Welcoming the arrival of the UEFA delegation from their Swiss headquarters, FAI interim CEO Rea Walshe said: “Our UEFA colleagues are here to offer their support and insight to the Governance Review Group as we work together to improve Irish football.

“Their visit is welcome. The experience and expertise within UEFA will offer real benefit to the Group as we work towards an initial report in June. They are here to help and the support from UEFA is welcomed by the FAI.”

Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy said: “The terms of reference of the Governance Review Group confirm that the views of UEFA are a key constituent and their input will be of real significance as the Group works towards putting forward recommendations for a new structure.

“This visit to Dublin by UEFA is a significant show of support to the work being carried out by the Group and we look forward to a productive meeting with them and a strong working relationship going forward.”

The FAI and Sport Ireland recently appointed a five-strong Governance Review Group to formulate governance changes at the Football Association of Ireland.

The Governance Review Group has invited submissions regarding these reforms from stakeholders in the game including sponsors, the Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland, FAI staff and the general public via email to governance@fai.ie