Video – All 89 of Liverpool’s Premier League goals from the 2018/19 season

By
Sean Keane

They just lost out on the premier league title but you can watch a video of every Liverpool goal in the Premier League during the 2018/19 campaign.

We have Mo Salah’s opener against West Ham, to Sadio Mane doubling the lead in the finale against Wolves, and 87 more in between.

This is a must watch for any Liverpool fan especially as we look forward to the Champions League final against Tottenham.

Liverpool Top Scorers

  1. Sadio Mané

    159  per goal

    4146  played

    26Goals scored

    2 Assists

    Shots on target

    Total

    51%

    50

    99

  2. Mohamed Salah

    162  per goal

    4224  played

    26Goals scored

    10 Assists

    Shots on target

    Total

    58%

    78

    135

  3. Firmino

    207  per goal

    3307  played

    16Goals scored

    7 Assists

    Shots on target

    Total

    61%

    43

    70

  4. James Milner

    380  per goal

    2660  played

    7Goals scored

    6 Assists

    Shots on target

    Total

    62%

    13

    21

  5. Divock Origi

    107  per goal

    641  played

    6Goals scored

    1 Assists

    Shots on target

    Total

    75%

    9

    12

  6. Xherdan Shaqiri

    176  per goal

    1058  played

    6Goals scored

    3 Assists

    Shots on target

    Total

    53%

    10

    19

  7. Virgil van Dijk

    729  per goal

    4375  played

    6Goals scored

    4 Assists

    Shots on target

    Total

    42%

    13

    31

  8. Georginio Wijnaldum

    729  per goal

    3646  played

    5Goals scored

    0 Assists

    Shots on target

    Total

    38%

    12

    32

  9. Daniel Sturridge

    188  per goal

    752  played

    4Goals scored

    2 Assists

    Shots on target

    Total

    43%

    10

    23

  10. Naby Keita

    546  per goal

    1638  played

    3Goals scored

    1 Assists

    Shots on target

    Total

    52%

    11

    21

  11. Trent Alexander-Arnold

    2466  per goal

    2466  played

    1Goals scored

    12 Assists

    Shots on target

    Total

    43%

    9

    21

  12. Jordan Henderson

    1982  per goal

    1982  played

    1Goals scored

    3 Assists

    Shots on target

    Total

    10%

    1

    10

  13. Dejan Lovren

    986  per goal

    986  played

    1Goals scored

    0 Assists

    Shots on target

    Total

    20%

    1

    5

  14. Joel Matip

    1535  per goal

    1535  played

    1Goals scored

    0 Assists

    Shots on target

    Total

    25%

    2

    8

  15. Fabinho

    2012  per goal

    2012  played

    1Goals scored

    2 Assists

    Shots on target

    Total

    40%

    4

    10

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.