Video – All 89 of Liverpool’s Premier League goals from the 2018/19 season

They just lost out on the premier league title but you can watch a video of every Liverpool goal in the Premier League during the 2018/19 campaign.
We have Mo Salah’s opener against West Ham, to Sadio Mane doubling the lead in the finale against Wolves, and 87 more in between.
This is a must watch for any Liverpool fan especially as we look forward to the Champions League final against Tottenham.
Liverpool Top Scorers
-
Sadio Mané
159 per goal
4146 played
26Goals scored
2 Assists
Shots on target
Total
51%50
99
-
Mohamed Salah
162 per goal
4224 played
26Goals scored
10 Assists
Shots on target
Total
58%78
135
-
Firmino
207 per goal
3307 played
16Goals scored
7 Assists
Shots on target
Total
61%43
70
-
James Milner
380 per goal
2660 played
7Goals scored
6 Assists
Shots on target
Total
62%13
21
-
Divock Origi
107 per goal
641 played
6Goals scored
1 Assists
Shots on target
Total
75%9
12
-
Xherdan Shaqiri
176 per goal
1058 played
6Goals scored
3 Assists
Shots on target
Total
53%10
19
-
Virgil van Dijk
729 per goal
4375 played
6Goals scored
4 Assists
Shots on target
Total
42%13
31
-
Georginio Wijnaldum
729 per goal
3646 played
5Goals scored
0 Assists
Shots on target
Total
38%12
32
-
Daniel Sturridge
188 per goal
752 played
4Goals scored
2 Assists
Shots on target
Total
43%10
23
-
Naby Keita
546 per goal
1638 played
3Goals scored
1 Assists
Shots on target
Total
52%11
21
-
Trent Alexander-Arnold
2466 per goal
2466 played
1Goals scored
12 Assists
Shots on target
Total
43%9
21
-
Jordan Henderson
1982 per goal
1982 played
1Goals scored
3 Assists
Shots on target
Total
10%1
10
-
Dejan Lovren
986 per goal
986 played
1Goals scored
0 Assists
Shots on target
Total
20%1
5
-
Joel Matip
1535 per goal
1535 played
1Goals scored
0 Assists
Shots on target
Total
25%2
8
-
Fabinho
2012 per goal
2012 played
1Goals scored
2 Assists
Shots on target
Total
40%4
10