Video – All 89 of Liverpool’s Premier League goals from the 2018/19 season

They just lost out on the premier league title but you can watch a video of every Liverpool goal in the Premier League during the 2018/19 campaign.

We have Mo Salah’s opener against West Ham, to Sadio Mane doubling the lead in the finale against Wolves, and 87 more in between.

This is a must watch for any Liverpool fan especially as we look forward to the Champions League final against Tottenham.

Liverpool Top Scorers