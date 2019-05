Watch as manager Jürgen Klopp gives his post-match verdict, following Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League semi-final victory, thanks to doubles from Gini Wijnaldum and Divock Origi at Anfield.

Liverpool players soak up their glorious moment inside the Anfield dressing room after an incredible night of Champions League football. The Reds beat Barcelona 4-0 in one of the greatest sporting comebacks of all time.