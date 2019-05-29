Video – Every Liverpool Champions League goal on the road to final

Watch every goal that helped the Reds reach a second successive UEFA Champions League final, where they prepare to take on Tottenham Hotspur at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid.

This has been one of the most dramatic seasons in the Champions League and, while the herculean self-belief of Spurs and other teams have been a major factor in that, VAR has unarguably played a big role. Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint German have all found themselves on the receiving end of controversial VAR-assisted decisions.

Could the VAR have a big role to play in the final in Madrid on Saturday? You kind of hope not. Then again, there’s not a huge amount between these two and it could take something special or controversial to settle it. On Betfair, you can get 20/1 on Liverpool having a goal overturned by VAR from the 85th minute onwards.