Video – Jesse Lingard previews Wolves v Manchester United | 7:45pm Tuesday

We have a video preview of Manchester United’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo: “That was a big moment [last month’s FA Cup win over United], but Tuesday is totally different.

“We competed well. We were very organised and we have to do it again because it will require a lot from us.

“Every time we face a team like Manchester United we have to be ready to compete. We know how good they are – fantastic players, fantastic manager, all the history of a huge club, but we are ready and we want to compete well in Molineux”.”

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: “Last time [in the FA Cup] we didn’t play well enough against them, didn’t have enough tempo. It was a different type of game for us, we had the ball for 70% of the time but sometimes possession doesn’t mean you’re going to create chances and score goals.”