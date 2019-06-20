Video | Liverpool’s Goal of the Season 18-19 | Top Ten Goals

Salah’s rocket, Firmino’s slalom, Mane’s back heel. Who wins Goal of the Season from the 18/19 season.
It was an amazing season for Liverpool, the narrowly lost the premier league but won the Champions League against Tottenham.
Here is the list of top goals from the 2018/19 season.
Goals
Mohamed Salah – 27
Sadio Mane – 26
Roberto Firmino – 16
James Milner – 7
Divock Origi – 7
Xherdan Shaqiri – 6
Virgil van Dijk – 6
Georginio Wijnaldum – 5
Daniel Sturridge – 4
Naby Keita – 3
Own goal – 3
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 1
Fabinho – 1
Jordan Henderson – 1
Dejan Lovren – 1
Joel Matip – 1
Assists
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 17
Andy Robertson – 13
Mohamed Salah – 13
Roberto Firmino – 7
James Milner – 6
Sadio Mane – 5
Xherdan Shaqiri – 5
Jordan Henderson – 4
Virgil van Dijk – 4
Fabinho – 2
Daniel Sturridge – 2
Naby Keita – 1
Dejan Lovren – 1
Joel Matip – 1
Divock Origi – 1
Georginio Wijnaldum – 1
Appearances (as sub)
Mohamed Salah – 52 (3)
Alisson Becker – 51
Sadio Mane – 50 (1)
Virgil van Dijk – 50
Roberto Firmino – 48 (9)
Andy Robertson – 48
Georginio Wijnaldum – 47 (4)
James Milner – 45 (14)
Jordan Henderson – 44 (15)
Fabinho – 41 (11)
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 40 (2)
Naby Keita – 33 (11)
Joel Matip – 31 (5)
Xherdan Shaqiri – 30 (15)
Daniel Sturridge – 27 (19)
Joe Gomez – 25 (8)
Divock Origi – 21 (14)
Dejan Lovren – 18 (3)
Adam Lallana – 16 (10)
Nathaniel Clyne – 5 (3)
Alberto Moreno – 5 (1)
Rafael Camacho – 2 (1)
Simon Mignolet – 2
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 2 (2)
Ki-Jana Hoever – 1 (1)
Curtis Jones – 1
Liverpool’s 2018-19 Premier League and Champions League team stats