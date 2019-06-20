Video | Liverpool’s Goal of the Season 18-19 | Top Ten Goals

Salah’s rocket, Firmino’s slalom, Mane’s back heel. Who wins Goal of the Season from the 18/19 season.

It was an amazing season for Liverpool, the narrowly lost the premier league but won the Champions League against Tottenham.

Here is the list of top goals from the 2018/19 season.

Goals

Mohamed Salah – 27

Sadio Mane – 26

Roberto Firmino – 16

James Milner – 7

Divock Origi – 7

Xherdan Shaqiri – 6

Virgil van Dijk – 6

Georginio Wijnaldum – 5

Daniel Sturridge – 4

Naby Keita – 3

Own goal – 3

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 1

Fabinho – 1

Jordan Henderson – 1

Dejan Lovren – 1

Joel Matip – 1

Assists

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 17

Andy Robertson – 13

Mohamed Salah – 13

Roberto Firmino – 7

James Milner – 6

Sadio Mane – 5

Xherdan Shaqiri – 5

Jordan Henderson – 4

Virgil van Dijk – 4

Fabinho – 2

Daniel Sturridge – 2

Naby Keita – 1

Dejan Lovren – 1

Joel Matip – 1

Divock Origi – 1

Georginio Wijnaldum – 1

Appearances (as sub)

Mohamed Salah – 52 (3)

Alisson Becker – 51

​Sadio Mane – 50 (1)

Virgil van Dijk – 50

Roberto Firmino – 48 (9)

Andy Robertson – 48

Georginio Wijnaldum – 47 (4)

James Milner – 45 (14)

Jordan Henderson – 44 (15)

Fabinho – 41 (11)

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 40 (2)

Naby Keita – 33 (11)

Joel Matip – 31 (5)

Xherdan Shaqiri – 30 (15)

Daniel Sturridge – 27 (19)

Joe Gomez – 25 (8)

Divock Origi – 21 (14)

Dejan Lovren – 18 (3)

Adam Lallana – 16 (10)

Nathaniel Clyne – 5 (3)

Alberto Moreno – 5 (1)

Rafael Camacho – 2 (1)

Simon Mignolet – 2

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 2 (2)

Ki-Jana Hoever – 1 (1)

Curtis Jones – 1

Liverpool’s 2018-19 Premier League and Champions League team stats