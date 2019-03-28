Video – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks about getting the Full-Time manager job

Manchester United have decided to announce Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Announced As Full-Time Manager at the club. We have a video with his thoughts on getting the position earlier than expected.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said Solskjaer’s appointment was “richly deserved”.

“Since coming in as caretaker manager in December, the results Ole has delivered speak for themselves,” he said.

“More than just performances and results, Ole brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and as a coach, coupled with a desire to give young players their chance and a deep understanding of the culture of the club.”

Former Manchester United first-team coach René Meulensteen told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast: “It’s absolutely [the right appointment].

“I think the managers mentioned before, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, in contrast to Solskjaer is that Ole knows the clubs. He knows the club better than anyone else.

“He’s been there so many years as a player under Sir Alex Ferguson; he had a lot of success with him. He knows the DNA.

“He knows the identity that he wants the team to play and he also wants to responsibilities for a team like Manchester United to compete for the Premier League and other trophies.”

These are the games remaining this season. There are some biggies.

30 March: Watford (h)

2 April: Wolves (a)

10 April: Barcelona (h)

13 April: West Ham United (h)

16 April: Barcelona (a)

21 April: Everton (a)

24 April Manchester City (h)

28 April Chelsea (h)

4 May: Huddersfield (a)

12 May: Cardiff City (h)