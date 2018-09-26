Walters set for six month spell on sidelines

Ireland International footballer Jon Walters is set for a 6 month spell on the sidelines, which will also signal the end of his loan at Ipswich Town after the club confirmed he will be out of action with an Achilles injury.

Walters who is now 35 has returned to his original club Burnley and although surgery may not be needed it is expected he will be out of action until next year following scans showing that he had a partial rupture of his Achilles. Walters limped off in Saturday’s game with Bolton when he was introduced as a substitute in a goalless draw. Speaking to Burnley FC’s club website, the Irish striker said “I’m obviously gutted with the news”. He did stress that he will work hard and try get back playing as soon as possible, he said “Il work hard and get back to fitness as soon as I can”. He went on further, I’ve enjoyed been back here (Ipswich) and I want to wish Ipswich all the best for the rest of the season”.

This will be a massive blow for Martin O’Neill who will now be without Walters for the upcoming home double header of games in the Nations League with Wales and Denmark in the middle of October. Walters will also miss the Nations League game away to Denmark and the eagerly anticipated friendly with Northern Ireland. Walters has had a poor run of it since joining Burnley for £3 million last Summer on a two year deal. However, he only managed to make 5 appearances for Sean Dyche’s men and was seemingly out of favour to force his way into the starting team on a regular basis. He was then loaned out by Burnley to Ipswich where he has made 3 appearances but the injury will obviously put an end to playing for 6 months at least.

Paul Hurst Ipswich Town boss said it was risk to bring Walters on against Bolton, despite Walters saying he was fit for action. Hurst said “Clearly it was the wrong decision to bring him on, and I’m the one who makes that decision il be the first to say”

Walters has had a poor run of luck with injuries despite making 54 appearance for the Boys in Green in his international career so far. He missed Euro 2016 also through injury.