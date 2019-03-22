Walters retires from football

Republic of Ireland striker Jon Walters has announced his retirement from football due to an Achilles injury.

Walters who is 35 ruptured the Achilles tendon partially last year, he had hoped he would have returned to play this season but it obviously wasn’t the case. Walters confirmed his retirement by a tweet on social media, he said “Isn’t it ironic…my Achilles heel has literally been my Achilles heel and finished me off! “I am now retired from playing football. It’s been epic”.

Walters won 54 caps for Ireland. He scored 14 goals in total from them games. He scored vital goals in the qualifier games in play offs against Estonia and Bosnia Herzegovina when Ireland made to the finals of Euro 2012 and Euro 2016.

Walters has been with Premier League club Burnley since 2017 when he signed for 3 million pounds. However, he has had a torrid time of it with injuries over the last 2 or 3 years. Before that Walters had a superb 7 year stint at Stoke City, where he went on to make 271 appearances for the club. He also played for Ipswich Town making 136 appearances scoring 30 goals, other clubs he played for include Hull City, Wrexham, Chester City, Bolton and Blackburn.

His honours as a players were FA Youth Cup runner up with Blackburn 2001/2002, FA Cup Runner Up with Stoke in 2010/11, named Ipswich Town player of the season in 2007 and Ireland senior international player of the year in 2015. Certainly one of the good guys on and off the pitch always played for his country in terms of giving it 100% what more could you ask for.