Which Teams will Be Relegated 2018/2019 Season?

To place your bet and increase chances of winning at Sbobet, you need to know the Premier League relegation odds of this season. It is definitely going to be another mighty struggle for teams this season as they seek to be at the top. No one wants to be demoted or relegated, but that will happen anyway. We will pick three teams and split them in the following categories:

Good value

Outside chance

Wildcard

Premier League Relegation Good Value

Cardiff Team with 4/7 Odds

During this season threeteams have been promoted from championship. They managed to remain at the top throughout the season; however we anticipate that Cardiff City will be relegated. Last year was good for them and they won 27 out of the 46 games they played. This season, they do not have the squad to keep them in the league. There is something lacking in the Bluebirds and its clear they do not have deep strength. The only player who seems to have it all is Neil Warnock and has done well in the Football League. He has enjoyed immense success and steeped up to the Premier League. However his team finished at the bottom and we agree with bookmarkers and anticipate relegation for the Cardiff City.

Outside Chance -Premier League Relegation

Huddersfield Town Team with 10/11 Odds

Odds: 10/11

Some people are already suffering from second season syndrome. And teams are used to David Wagnerr’s style. That is a problem and things are not easy for the Terriers. Not only are they the weakest on paper, but they are too broke to start from scratch. This team does not have even a single star because none of their players has shown great results even in the previous seasons. The Huddersfield needs to be strong, united and full of morale; lack of this can make the season very long for them. Otherwise we at Sbobet believe it’s time for the Huddersfied Town Team to go if they cannot up their game.

Wildcard- Premier League Relegation

Southampton Team with 11/2 Odds

Southampton team has had some good moments in the media. This team has been a darling to the media, but they close to being relegated by the end of last season. The unforgettable big win at Swansea during the penultimate game finally saved their skin. The managerial appointment of Mark Hughes is not inspiring because Stoke City was under his management last season and they got relegated. It is likely this year will not be any easy for the Saints.

As we continue to track Premier League relegations this season, it good to not that there are six teams likely to be to be struggling. Even the latest newcomers survived the term; they are top on the list of those like to go down.

With so many contenders looking forward to be at the top spot in the English Premier League Sbobet can assure you that some face relegation. The teams above are out top predictions for teams likely to be relegated.